Jacoby Brissett limited in Thursday’s practice

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett had another limited practice Thursday as he works his way back from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Brissett’s status for Sunday’s game will become clearer Friday when the Colts release their status report. But the team has to be encouraged by Brissett getting some work in practice.

Backup Brian Hoyer, who completed 17 of 26 passes for 168 yards with three touchdowns and a pick-six after Brissett left the Steelers game in the second quarter, is getting more practice reps this week.

Cornerback Pierre Desir, whose hamstring injury limited him in Wednesday’s practice, was a non-participant Thursday. Desir initially injured his hamstring in Week Five against the Chiefs.

Kenny Moore II, Rock Ya-Sin and Marvell Tell III have gotten more snaps at the position with Desir out the past two games.