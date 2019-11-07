Jets activate cornerback Bless Austin

Getty Images

The Jets are struggling to keep healthy cornerbacks, and added one to the roster Thrusday.

The Jets announced they activated cornerback Bless Austin, who was on the non-football injury list rehabbing an injury from his college days.

Their sixth-round pick from Rutgers has been practicing, and could end up with a role sooner rather than later. Cornerback Darryl Roberts picked up a calf injury in practice Wednesday and may not play this week, and they placed Trumaine Johnson on injured reserve.

That leaves the Jets with Nate Hairston, Brian Poole, Arthur Maulet, and Maurice Canady, who was claimed off waivers from the Ravens in addition to Austin.

To make room for Austin on the roster, the Jets waived linebacker B.J. Bello, who was signed last week.