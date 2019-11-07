Kareem Hunt expects “fun, emotional game” in 2019 debut

Getty Images

It has been nearly a year since running back Kareem Hunt has been on an NFL roster for a regular season and Hunt has been keeping track of how long he’s been waiting to get another chance.

Hunt said it’s been 342 days since he was released by the Chiefs in response to the release of video showing him kicking and shoving a woman during an incident in February 2018. Hunt signed with the Browns this February and served an eight-game suspension to open this season.

That suspension is over and Hunt is set to play against the Bills this weekend. He said on Thursday that he’s expecting a “very fun, emotional game” and that he has a renewed appreciation for the game after being away from it for so long.

“Honestly, it means so much to me and I just really appreciate the fact that I get to go out and do this every day and it made me appreciate it even more, waking up every morning and coming to work,” Hunt said, via Cleveland.com. “Even though there were days when I didn’t like doing it, but now it’s just, ‘Yeah, I get to go to work again today’ and now it’s just a great feeling to be able to come here and train and put the grind in.”

Nick Chubb is the top back in Cleveland, but Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said that Hunt will have a role this week and that the two backs could be on the field at the same time.