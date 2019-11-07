Lamar Jackson misses practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Thursday brought an unexpected development at Ravens practice.

Multiple reporters at Thursday’s practice have shared that quarterback Lamar Jackson was not on the field with the rest of the team during the open portion of the session. Robert Griffin III got the majority of the work with the first-team offense in Jackson’s absence.

There’s no word from the team on why Jackson was missing, but Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that he’s dealing with an illness. Jackson wasn’t on Wednesday’s injury report at all and Thursday’s report will shed some light on Jackson’s status before head coach John Harbaugh’s next scheduled meeting with the media until Friday.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and right guard Marshal Yanda (illness) are back on the field after sitting out Wednesday’s practice. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams is the only other player who isn’t practicing on Thursday.