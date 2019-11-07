Le’Veon Bell to practice today, at least on limited basis

Getty Images

The Jets are hopeful that running back Le'Veon Bell is going to be able to play this week.

They may have a better idea after he practices today.

Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters this morning that Bell would be limited in practice today.

Bell was held out of yesterday’s work, after he had an MRI on his knee earlier this week.

The Jets also had a new injury pop up (because, at this point, why not), as cornerback Darryl Roberts hurt his calf in practice yesterday. That throws his status for this week’s game against the Giants in question (and leave him more time for social media).