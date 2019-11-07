More mic problems for New York QBs

AP

When quarterbacks go to the line of scrimmage, their first move is to look for the Mike.

In most cases, that’s football terminology for the opposing middle linebacker.

In New York, it appears to be a reference to microphones, since Sam Darnold‘s “seeing ghosts” episode has now been followed by Daniel Jones, who ran into the guy carrying the parabolic microphone on the sidelines Monday.

“There was one he went out of bounds, he got waylaid by some guy with a boom mic,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said of Jones, via

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I don’t know what you do about that. Those guys have to be a little fitter and get the heck out of the way.”

The poor mic guy was simply in the wrong place at the right time, unable to get out of the way when Cowboys safety Xavier Woods shoved Jones at the sideline.