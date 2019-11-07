New book ties Aaron Hernandez to a fourth murder

Getty Images

At the time of his suicide, former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez had been convicted of one murder and acquitted of killing two other men. A new book links Hernandez to a fourth murder — with a direct connection to the first one.

In Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields, investigative journalist Dylan Howard writes that Hernandez bragged to his cellmate that Hernandez was responsible for the murder of not three but four people.

“[Aaron] always used to tell me he had four murders,” Kyle Kennedy told Howard. “He would just always, all the time joke around saying, ‘I got four bodies.'”

According to the book, Hernandez originally dispatched a group of men to find and kill Odin Lloyd in June 2013, a week before Lloyd was killed by Hernandez and others. In a move that for some of a certain age and musical taste will conjure memories of Big Audio Dynamite’s Dial A Hitman, the crew may have killed a man named Jordan Miller, accidentally thinking he was Lloyd. Miller and Lloyd apparently had physical similarities, and they moved in the same circles.

It was the arrest of Hernandez for the killing of Lloyd that first exposed Hernandez’s double life. The Patriots abruptly released Hernandez, who was convicted of killing Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez also was accused of killing Daniel Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive-by shooting that may have been sparked by one of the men bumping into Hernandez in a bar, causing him to spill his drink. A jury acquitted Hernandez of the 2012 double murder in April 2017. Two days later, Hernandez committed suicide in his cell.