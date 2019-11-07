Pat Shurmur tells Giants to step up or get out

Getty Images

Giants coach Pat Shurmur has a message for his players: Play better or you’ll be on the bench, or the waiver wire.

Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports that Shurmur had a stern message at a team meeting on Wednesday.

“Guys understand those mistakes are unacceptable and if individuals don’t get it corrected, they probably won’t be playing anymore,” one Giants player said.

Multiple Giants players repeated Shurmur’s words in the closed-door meeting on condition of anonymity. The message was clear: If you want to keep your job, you’d better perform.

“When you’re 2-7, there are going to be changes,” one player said. “That’s what happens when you aren’t producing and aren’t winning, change happens. People who never experienced that before, it’s going to be a shock to them.”

If Giants players’ jobs are on the line, perhaps Shurmur’s should be as well: His predecessor, Ben McAdoo, had a 13-15 record when he was fired during his second season. Shurmur’s record so far is 7-18.