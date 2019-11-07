Patrick Mahomes fully participates in practice, again

Getty Images

The dislocated kneecap suffered by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes three weeks ago today has a 3-6 week recovery window. The window is now open, and Mahomes may be ready to jump through it.

Mahomes fully participated in practice for the second straight day, which seems to put him in position to start on Sunday against the Titans.

The Chiefs have been careful with Mahomes, who seemed to be fine on Sunday against the Vikings and who told Michele Tafoya of NBC that he would have played against the Packers (only 10 days after suffering the injury), if it were a playoff game.

The next step comes Friday, when the Chiefs apply, or don’t, the questionable label to Mahomes. If no label is applied, he’ll play Sunday (barring a freak reinjury). If he’s listed as questionable, the process will play out, possibly until and through Sunday morning.