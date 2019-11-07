Ravens DC: Bengals “not an 0-8 offense”

Getty Images

The Ravens just knocked off the AFC’s only undefeated team, and get to follow up with a game against the league’s only winless team.

So making sure they’re not overconfident against the Bengals is forcing the Ravens coaching staff into liberal use of hyperbole (or something).

In discussing the Bengals — who are starting fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley at quarterback — Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale was doing some of his best salesmanship.

“It’s not an 0-8 offense,” Martindale said of the Bengals, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “We know what this game is. We know how important it is.”

Ostensibly, a game against a terrible team counts just as much in the standings as one against a good team. And the Bengals are 25th in yards per game and 29th in points (which isn’t great, but considering they’re 32nd in the league in wins, I guess it’s improvement.)

But still.

The Bengals still don’t seem to be sure how wide receiver A.J. Green is, and Finley brings an element of the unknown as well. Martindale said they watched his preseason tape, as well as college footage to get a sense of what he can do.