Report: Derwin James to return December 1

Chargers safety Derwin James still hasn’t played this season, but he’s getting closer.

James, who had foot surgery over the summer, is running without pain and is planning to return when the Chargers take on the Broncos on December 1, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That’s great news for the Chargers, although if they lose their two games between now and then (tonight against the Raiders and next week against the Chiefs), they’d effectively be out of playoff contention by the time James returns. Given that, the Chargers might decide to be more cautious with him.

James was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie last year, and losing him before the season was a big blow to the Chargers’ defense. Getting him back would be a big benefit, but it might prove to be too little, too late.