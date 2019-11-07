Rodney Hudson, Trent Brown will play tonight; Sam Tevi won’t

Getty Images

The Raiders will have center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Trent Brown tonight against the Chargers.

Both were questionable entering the game. Brown was limited in practice this week with a knee injury and Hudson missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

The Raiders’ inactives are center Erik Magnuson, defensive end Josh Mauro (groin), cornerback Keisean Nixon, offensive tackle Brandon Parker, receiver Keelan Doss, returner Dwayne Harris (foot) and quarterback DeShone Kizer.

The Chargers will not have their right tackle, placing Sam Tevi among their inactives. Tevi was questionable after injuring his knee after only 14 snaps Sunday.

Trent Scott is expected to replace Tevi.

The Chargers’ other inactives are defensive lineman Justin Jones (shoulder), running back Justin Jackson (calf), safety Roderic Teamer (groin), defensive lineman Cortez Broughton (mono), receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring) and quarterback Easton Stick.