Seahawks think Josh Gordon will fit in, be supported

Wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s about to embark on his first day of practice with his new Seahawks teammates today.

And while they’re his third team in 14 months, and the latest one to give him one more chance, there’s a confidence there that he can become a productive member.

“You look at the history of this organization, you always have different personalities and the locker room always stays intact,” left tackle Duane Brown said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “Guys thrive here and I think he’ll be no exception. We were all very excited when we saw the news.

“So when he gets here, we’ll embrace him. We’ll be here for him in whatever capacity we need to be, but I expect nothing but the best from him.”

Gordon’s talent is unquestioned, but he’s been suspended five times since 2013 (for a total of 61 games, more than the 58 he’s played), and was just shown the door by a Patriots team that needs players who do exactly what he does.

“The environment here is very welcoming,” linebacker and team captain Bobby Wagner said. “It’s definitely an environment that allows you to be yourself; it allows you to be the best version of yourself. We’re not trying to have him or anybody in here be anybody but themselves.

“The veteran leadership, the guys who have been here, it’s on us to bring him in and show him the way that we have grown accustomed to.”

That was supposed to be the case in New England, and we’ll see beginning today whether it’s going to work better in a new location.