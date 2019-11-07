Sean Payton expects Alvin Kamara to play this week

Getty Images

The Saints got quarterback Drew Brees back in the lineup before their bye week, but their offense didn’t have all hands on deck against the Cardinals in Week Eight.

Running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook were both out of the lineup with ankle injuries for that game. Both players had time to continue recovering during the bye and Wednesday saw both of them on the practice field.

Thursday brought more good news about one of the players. Head coach Sean Payton said Kamara is on track to play for the first time since Week Six.

“I fully expect [Kamara] to be ready to play,” Payton said.

Kamara averaged just under 20 touches per game during the first six weeks of the season while Latavius Murray averaged 6.8 touches. Murray got the ball 62 times in the two games that Kamara missed and produced 307 yards, so the team should be able to avoid overloading Kamara in his return to action.