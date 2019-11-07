Stephon Gilmore: Ravens loss has to be a learning experience

Getty Images

The Patriots held a practice on Wednesday before scattering to wherever they’ll be spending the rest of their bye week, but memories of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens aren’t going to evaporate because there’s no game this week.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was part of a defense that gave up more points than they had in any other game this season and he said Wednesday that the loss “happened because we let it happen.” Specifically, Gilmore said the team lacked focus and concentration.

Gilmore also said the team needs to treat the loss as a learning experience about what not to do, especially with the toughest four-game stretch of their schedule waiting on the other side of the bye week.

“You have to learn from what you didn’t do well. Because other teams are going to try to do the same thing,” Gilmore said, via the Boston Herald. “It’s a copycat league. So, we learn from it, and we correct it. We don’t hang our head low. We still trust everyone on this team, and go from there.”

Lamar Jackson offers a particular set of skills that other quarterbacks will have a hard time mimicking, but the Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs will still be trying to learn from Baltimore’s example while the Patriots are working to make sure they can’t be exploited again in the future.