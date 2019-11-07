Stephon Gilmore: Ravens loss has to be a learning experience

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2019, 9:46 AM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots held a practice on Wednesday before scattering to wherever they’ll be spending the rest of their bye week, but memories of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens aren’t going to evaporate because there’s no game this week.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was part of a defense that gave up more points than they had in any other game this season and he said Wednesday that the loss “happened because we let it happen.” Specifically, Gilmore said the team lacked focus and concentration.

Gilmore also said the team needs to treat the loss as a learning experience about what not to do, especially with the toughest four-game stretch of their schedule waiting on the other side of the bye week.

“You have to learn from what you didn’t do well. Because other teams are going to try to do the same thing,” Gilmore said, via the Boston Herald. “It’s a copycat league. So, we learn from it, and we correct it. We don’t hang our head low. We still trust everyone on this team, and go from there.”

Lamar Jackson offers a particular set of skills that other quarterbacks will have a hard time mimicking, but the Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs will still be trying to learn from Baltimore’s example while the Patriots are working to make sure they can’t be exploited again in the future.

9 responses to “Stephon Gilmore: Ravens loss has to be a learning experience

  2. miabuttreeks says:
    November 7, 2019 at 9:50 am
    We learned your defense is middle of the pack and shouldn’t be mentioned in historical terms ever again.

    ——–

    Tell that to Jared “3-points in the SB” Goff

  3. I have a hard time believing BB schemed it up on D. I seen no evidence of it. Why would you use Jamie Collins to set the edge when Van NOy and Simon are so good at it?

    Basically, you use the same gameplan as you would vs Mahomes, but worry less about the passing game.

    Also, don’t show who is coming into the line of scrimmage until the last second. Jackson’s YPC is actually higher with a loaded box.

    There is no way BB missed all of this, so the random vanilla gameplan seemed like it was intentional, with the idea of having good fundamentals (inconsistent as it turned out), but not giving away how he’d really want to defend them in a likely showdown in Foxborough in January.

    That said, NE’s fundamentals in the sequences in the 1st qtr was not good.

  5. The team was tired after a Thursday night game with back to back games vs teams off there bye week it was a perfect storm they will be better after the bye with ppl getting healthy and a chance to self scout.

  8. Here come the same tired comments that idiots have posted for the last 10 years after every single Pats loss.

    Its hilarious because the signature of Belichick coached teams in constant improvement over the season instead of just “doing what they do”. And there are always one or two games where the team loses focus and lays an egg in the regular season.

    Pats will likely see the Ravens again in the playoffs and I expect a different result next time.

  9. tylawspick6 says:
    November 7, 2019 at 9:56 am
    ———————–
    So you are suggesting that BB had a game plan he believed would have worked, but he deliberately kept it under wraps (and deliberately took a loss) because he did not want to reveal that plan to the Ravens prior to a “possible” showdown with them in the playoffs?
    Do you know how ridiculous that sounds?

