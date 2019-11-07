Todd Monken: No discussion of taking over Browns offensive playcalling

Getty Images

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens faced questions in September about whether he should give up offensive playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

The answer at that time was that there would be no change, but the topic hasn’t disappeared as the Browns have put up 19 points a game while spiraling to a 2-6 record on the season. According to Monken, though, the issue is only being discussed by those outside of the organization.

“I came here knowing that I wasn’t going to be calling the plays, so it’s really a non-issue,” Monken said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Like I always say, when you’re an assistant coach, and you take on a job, that was discussed before I came. So the bottom line is, I came knowing those parameters, so in the end, like any assistant, you do exactly what the head coach asks you to do and this is what he asks me to do on a daily, weekly basis, that’s what I do. So at this point, that hasn’t even been discussed. It’s been discussed more outwardly than it has inwardly, if that even makes sense.”

Some might argue that doesn’t make all that much sense given how poorly the status quo has been working out for the Browns, but it doesn’t appear those arguments are being made inside the organization either.