Washington puts Trent Williams on non-football injury list

The latest development in the battle between Washington and Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams came from the team today, when it announced that Williams has been placed on the non-football injury list.

That designation makes it official that Williams won’t play this season. It has been widely expected since Williams began his holdout months ago that he was done playing in Washington.

Teams don’t have to pay players their salaries while they’re on the non-football injury list, so this is a cost-saving move for Washington, which won’t have to pay him the $6 million in salary he’s still owed for the remainder of this season.

Williams has accused team doctors of failing to diagnose and treat a cancerous growth on his skull. The team has indicated there is more to the story, but medical privacy laws limit what the team can say. It’s highly likely that Williams and the team will part ways next year, but for this year, Williams will remain under contract in Washington, but not playing.