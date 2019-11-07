Zac Taylor doesn’t think contract situation is impacting A.J. Green’s availability

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is in the final year of his contract and some have linked that status to his ongoing absence from the lineup.

Head coach Zac Taylor created hope on Wednesday that Green would play this week, but Green said his ankle swelled after a walkthrough this week and that he would not be in action against the Ravens. Green said that he “can’t go out there when I’m not 100 percent” and, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com, that he’s “not really worried about that situation” when asked about his contract.

Taylor said he takes Green at his word when he was asked how much he thinks the lack of a contract is contributing to Green being out of action.

“Zero. I 100 percent believe he wants to be out there,” Taylor said. “He’s one of the most genuine and honest players in this league. I trust whatever he says.”

Green said on Thursday that he’s not considering shutting it down for the year, so there will be more watching and waiting to see if he’ll get on the field in the weeks to come. At this point, expecting anything other than more of the same doesn’t seem like the best bet.