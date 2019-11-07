Zack Martin happy he wasn’t traded to Jets in a Jamal Adams deal

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys were interested in trading for New York Jets safety Jamal Adams prior to the trade deadline last week. The Cowboys were not interested in trading guard Zack Martin to get that deal accomplished and it’s something Martin himself is very happy did not come to fruition.

“Happy they didn’t entertain it,” Martin said Wednesday, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “But I try not to look too much into that kinda stuff. A lot of that stuff is news for fans just to look at. I don’t get caught up in that.”

The Cowboys were apparently willing to give up a first-round pick and a third-day pick in a deal for Adams. However, the Jets’ interest in Martin being part of the package wasn’t amenable to Dallas.

Martin also had no interest in leaving Dallas either.

“No definitely not, I don’t really,” said Martin. “It is what it is. I’m happy. I’m glad I’m still here and hopefully here for a long time.”

Martin signed a six-year extension with Dallas in 2018 and has spent the first six seasons of his career so far with the Cowboys. He’s been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first five seasons and a first-team All-Pro three times.