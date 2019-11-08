Bengals officially rule A.J. Green out for Sunday

Getty Images

A.J. Green‘s ankle didn’t cooperate with plans for him to return to action this week and the Bengals officially ruled the wide receiver out for the ninth time in 2019 on Friday.

Head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday that the expectation was that Green would make his first appearance of the season against the Ravens, but Green missed practice and later said his ankle swelled up after going through a walkthrough practice. Green also said on Thursday that he wouldn’t play, so Friday’s news came as no surprise.

It did come as a disappointment for Taylor and the Bengals, who will be starting rookie quarterback Ryan Finley for the first time.

The Bengals may get another offensive player in the lineup for the first time. Left tackle Cordy Glenn has been out the entire year after suffering a concussion over the summer, but practiced this week and is listed as questionable.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and guard Alex Redmond (knee, ankle) are also out for the Bengals.