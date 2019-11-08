Brandin Cooks “can’t wait to get back on the field this year”

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks traveled to Pittsburgh this week, but he will not play against the Steelers this weekend.

Cooks made the trip to meet with doctors about the concussion he suffered in Week Eight. He also made a trip to consult with them during the team’s Week Nine bye and the head injury is the second one that Cooks has suffered this season. He also had one last year and one in Super Bowl LII in February 2018, which has led to some concern about his football future.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday, Cooks wrote that he isn’t going anywhere but back to the field.

“Whether some like it or not I’m far from that end destination when it comes to this game,” Cooks wrote. “I’m thankful that this soon will be something in the past. Time and time again my God is faithful and blessed nothing serious. Can’t wait to get back on the field this year. Like my good ole pal Spongebob Squarepants says ‘I’m ready I’m ready I’m ready . . . ‘”

Cooks hasn’t been ruled out beyond this week, but passing the concussion protocol is never a guarantee so it remains to be seen just how soon this concussion will be in the wideout’s past.