Brandin Cooks returns to practice on a limited basis Friday

Rams receiver Brandin Cooks returned to practice Friday as a limited participant.

Cooks will not play Sunday as he recovers from a second concussion this season. He vowed Thursday to return to the field this season.

So Friday’s return to practice was a positive sign.

“He was a normal participant,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “Part of the advice is just keep a normal rhythm and routine for him, staying active, avoiding some of those collision-type things. This has been part of the advice that wanted to follow, and it’s part of the plan to hopefully getting him back on the field.”

Cooks visited with a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh this week after a previous trip during the team’s Week Nine off week. Besides the two concussions this season, Cooks had a concussion last year against Seattle and another in Super Bowl LII in February.