Cameron Heyward named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

The NFLPA has named Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward their Community MVP for this week.

Heyward raised $200,000 for his Heyward House Foundation at a homecoming-themed event in Pittsburgh this week. The money will be used to fund several programs, including giveaways of backpacks filled with healthy food, donations to a closet of suits, ties and other clothing for young men and an annual party celebrating the birthdays of kids without the means for their own parties.

“It’s a true honor to receive NFLPA Community MVP,” Heyward said in a statement. “My motivation is to give back and help the community succeed. Everyone has a part in helping our youth and I look forward to doing my part.”

The NFLPA will donated $10,000 to Heyward’s foundation or a charity of his choice. A crowdfunding campaign has also been established to raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania and Heyward will be eligible to receive the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.