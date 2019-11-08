Cardinals put Brooks Reed on IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals ruled linebacker Brooks Reed out for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, but he’s going to miss a lot more time than that.

The team announced that Reed has been placed on injured reserve. He’s been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Reed was released by the Falcons in February and signed with the Cardinals a short time later. He had eight tackles and a sack while appearing in all nine games for Arizona this season.

The Cardinals promoted linebacker Pete Robertson from the practice squad to fill Reed’s spot. Robertson had four tackles in four games with Washington during the 2017 season.

Cornerback Chris Jones was also summoned from the practice squad to fill an open spot on the roster. He provides depth with Tramaine Brock out this Sunday.