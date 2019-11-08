Chase Young says NCAA sidelined him for a loan from a family friend

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 8, 2019, 11:10 AM EST
The fair market value for Ohio State defensive end Chase Young’s services is likely upwards of $20 million a year: Young is so talented that if he could walk into the NFL today as a free agent, some team would probably offer him a contract rivaling that of the league’s highest-paid defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed a five-year, $105 million deal this year.

Unfortunately for Young, when your chosen career is football, you don’t get to shop your services on the free market. First you have to go through a three-year NCAA apprenticeship, and if you take a penny from any outside source, you’re in trouble.

That’s what Young says happened, and why he’s sidelined for tomorrow’s game against Maryland.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be playing this week because of an NCAA eligibility issue,” Young said in a statement. “I made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend I’ve known since the summer before my freshman year at OSU. I repaid it in full last summer and I’m working with the University and the NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

If Young’s account is accurate — and there’s no reason to doubt it is — he’s the latest in a long line of athletes who have discovered that the benefits of capitalism don’t apply to those who play college sports. Sure, Young is the best player in the Big Ten this year, and the Big Ten has a six-year, $2.64 billion deal to show its games on FOX and ESPN. And sure, Young is expected to lead Ohio State to the College Football Playoff, and ESPN is paying $7.3 billion over 12 years to show the College Football Playoff. But why should Young see any of that money?

And, of course, the NCAA’s actions go far beyond just preventing Young from seeing any of that money. No one is alleging that Ohio State spent some of its share of that TV revenue on paying Young directly. All Young is accused of doing is accepting a loan from a family friend, a loan he paid back. But the NCAA doesn’t even allow athletes to take out any loans that any other student doesn’t get. Not only does Young not see any of that $10 billion from the Big Ten TV deal and the College Football Playoff TV deal, he’s not even allowed to get a loan that someone outside the NCAA is happy to give him, knowing that his future NFL earnings make him a safe bet to pay it back.

When Young enters the NFL draft next year, his earnings will again be constrained because he has to take the contract that corresponds with his draft slot, rather than shop his services to the highest bidder among all 32 NFL teams. But next year, at least, he’ll be making real money: If he’s a Top 5 pick, as expected, he’ll be guaranteed more than $30 million over his first four years.

In the NCAA, he gets only the value of his Ohio State scholarship, and he gets to have the NCAA scrutinize his private life for any sign that he might have made any money anywhere else.

20 responses to “Chase Young says NCAA sidelined him for a loan from a family friend

  1. It is unfathomable to me that some capitalist hasn’t started a football league that competes against the NCAA for talent. It’s going to happen. It’ll blow up when it does.

  2. Them’s the rules that all players are to abide by…he didn’t (allegedly)…I’ll be curious if Ohio State will have to forfeit games he played in…

  3. Oh all of us who had to take out student loans that are hard to pay back and then have to work 40 years before you retire feel so bad for him…

  5. Ok I can see how a personal loan can get out of hand. Suppose it comes from a booster. But the NCAA should be able to look at the individual circumstances. Are they saying my aunt can’t give me a loan to help out with college?

    “But the NCAA doesn’t even allow athletes to take out any loans that any other student doesn’t get. ”

    So the NCAA is saying other students don’t get loans from family friends. Break up this mafia right now and let the kids earn.

  6. There is something to be said on both sides of this equation.The athlete is receiving a college scholarship and…NFL Mktng exposure , which is worth a great deal of capital.The College and NCAA is earning a huge sum of money for putting the teams on the field and TV broadcasting..I believe both parties should meet somewhere in the middle of financial equitability, that should be worked out in a negotiation process. That is the fair way to handle this financial dilemma.

  7. Damn that is eight years before you get to make what your worth. (Ten if they franchise you twice)

    A lot can happen in eight years.

  8. Yep, my heart bleeds for a 20 year old who stands to make many millions of dollars before he is 25 because he can’t play in a game against powerhouse (sarcasm) Maryland. Chances are, when The Ohio State Buckeyes make it to a bowl game, he will choose not to play to avoid the chance of injury, and no one on PFT will criticize that decision.

    He “only” gets the value of his scholarship? Almost $30,000 a year! That is about a third of what I earn in a year, and I have managed to put 2 children through college in PA state schools (at out of state rates), without borrowing a penny. Unfortunately, neither of my children have more than average athletic skills and they are not likely to make $20 million in their lives, much less over the next decade.

    Cry me a river…

  9. “accepting a loan from a family friend I’ve known since the summer before my freshman year at OSU”

    Interesting timing. Becomes a family friend right before he enrolls at OSU. This is how most family friends come about in Columbus.

  10. The NCAA is a joke and these guys should be able to do something as simple as taking out a loan. Still, if I were the NCAA, I’d be curious about how he was able to pay off the loan.

  11. Unfortunately if these loans were allowed, shoe companies would pay family members who in turn would “loan” the money to players. Not that that would necessarily be wrong. But if you’re of the position that athletes can’t be paid, as the NCAA is, then it’s a slippery slope to allow loans of any kind.

  12. The NCAA is as corrupt as they come. Are their rules utterly unfair? Of course. But that’s not the real problem. The problem is the interests of the people who make those rules. Their many committees are made up of university employees, namely athletic directors, college presidents, vice presidents, etc. The Board of Directors is almost exclusively Presidents and Chancellors. Nearly all of these people are pre-disposed to oppose paying athletes or letting them make any money on their own. They aren’t about to share a dime of TV or sponsor revenue from their institutions/the NCAA. This is big business we’re talking about! Real change is probably going to take years of a major legal effort.

  13. doesnt matter what the ncaa makes. he doesnt have to go into the NCAA in any capacity if he wants to play in the NFL. All he has to do is be 3 years removed from High school. Go play in Canada for 3 years or in another professional organization. Or, get a free top notch education while playing the game you love

  14. Everyone saying they get a “top notch education” or “free college” are cracking me up. Big time athletes can only take certain classes with a low chance of actually getting a degree.

  16. So it’s OK for Auburn to pay Cam Newton’s dad $100k+ to get Cam to go to Auburn but taking and repaying a loan from a friend is not allowed.

  17. NCAA is a money scam plain and simple. They have these players exactly were they want them, super talented money makers who don’t get paid at all. And that is fine, they get a scholarship, so the college knows exactly where their cash cow is sleeping and eating, but to discipline a star athlete who takes out a loan before school even started and paid it back in full, that is ridiculous.

  19. What does a guy with a full-ride scholarship need a loan for?

    Can’t say I have sympathy for the soon-to-be-filthy-rich college stars. So what if they have to serve an apprenticeship for a few years before they can make mega-millions? That’s not hardship. Being on the football team and being an alum of a major university opens doors to you for life. He’ll always have a connection to opportunity that others don’t have, even if he never plays a down of NFL football.

    So yes – he’s already gotten something of enormous, lifelong value before that big NFL contract arrives. This notion that star athletes are forced to do something for nothing is a crock.

    I support athletes being able to make money off of their own names, but beyond that, not going to see people with enormous privilege as victims.

