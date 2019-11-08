Corey Davis likely to miss Sunday’s game against Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Titans, but the Titans probably won’t have wide receiver Corey Davis helping their cause.

Davis was the only one of four players to miss practice on Friday who was not ruled out for Sunday’s game. He was listed as doubtful due to his hip injury, however, and players carrying that tag rarely wind up avoiding the inactive list.

Adam Humphries, A.J. Brown and Tajae Sharpe would lead the wide receiver group if Davis does miss the game.

Tight end Delanie Walker (ankle), defensive lineman Jurrell Casey (shoulder) and linebacker Jayon Brown (groin) were all ruled out for the 4-5 Titans.