Dan Quinn declares Matt Ryan ready to go

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan missed a start for the first time since 2009 when a sprained ankle kept him from playing against the Seahawks in Week Eight, but he’s ready to kick off a new consecutive start streak against the Saints this Sunday.

Ryan had time off to recover during last week’s bye and returned to practice this week without any difficulties. As a result, head coach Dan Quinn made Ryan’s return to the lineup official on Friday afternoon.

“He’s ready,” Quinn said, via ESPN.com. “Just mobility. I would say that would be probably the biggest thing where you can, not on design plays out of the pocket, but when you have to improvise and move without having certain number of steps or such.”

The Falcons are trying to snap a six-game losing streak while starting a stretch that sees them play six NFC South games over the final eight weeks of the season.

Running back Ito Smith (neck), defensive end John Cominsky (ankle) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) will not play this weekend. Cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) is questionable after missing the last three games.