David Johnson off injury report for Cardinals

Running back David Johnson said earlier this week that he’d play against the Buccaneers this weekend and Friday brought final confirmation of the team’s plans for Sunday.

Johnson hurt his ankle a few weeks ago and has been shut down since playing a few snaps in a Week Seven loss to the Giants. He was a full participant in all three days of practice this week, however, and he does not have an injury designation for Sunday.

With Johnson back, the Cardinals will have to figure out how to divide the backfield workload with Kenyan Drake. Drake was acquired in a pre-deadline trade late last month and debuted last Thursday with 162 yards from scrimmage.

Arizona ruled out running back Chase Edmonds (hamstring), defensive lineman Zach Allen (neck), cornerback Tramaine Brock (hamstring) and linebacker Brooks Reed (hamstring). Linebacker Terrell Suggs (hamstring), offensive lineman Justin Murray (knee) and safety Deionte Thompson (knee) are listed as questionable.