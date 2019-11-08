Derek Carr: “Very sad” Thursday night was last primetime game at Coliseum

Getty Images

A late touchdown by Josh Jacobs and a final stand by the Raiders defense secured a 26-24 victory for the home team on Thursday night and that meant it was time to celebrate in the Black Hole.

That celebration is one of the last that will take place at the stadium before the Raiders relocate to Las Vegas and, barring any flexed games, it is the last one that will take place during a primetime game. The team’s three remaining home games are all set for Sunday afternoons and quarterback Derek Carr said he was moved by the moment after the game.

“It’s unbelievable,” Carr said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I love this place, it’s special. Very sad this is the last time, right? It’s weird. I’ve spent more years here than I have on any team in my life. So, it becomes home, it becomes family. The smells, the atmosphere, the noises, the things you can hear, those are the memories you keep forever. So we can win in front of our home crowd, it means a lot because I can only speak for myself personally, they’ve just given so much for this organization. I just want to see our fans happy.”

Making fans in Oakland happy about the team moving to Las Vegas is going to be a difficult task, but more efforts like Thursday night should keep things from getting too ugly on the team’s way out the door.