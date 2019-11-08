Duane Brown, Jadeveon Clowney remain out of practice

Getty Images

Offensive tackle Duane Brown (biceps/knee) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (toe/knee) remain out of practice.

The Seahawks have another practice Saturday when they will have to issue their status report for Monday night’s game against the 49ers, giving a better idea of where both are.

The team added a hip injury for receiver Tyler Lockett, who was limited.

New receiver Josh Gordon also was limited again with an ankle injury, though offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer indicated it isn’t a big issue.

“He’s moving around really good out there,” Schottenheimer said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “I haven’t asked him, but I don’t notice anything about it. . . .He’s moving around good.”

Tight end Luke Willson (ribs), offensive guard Mike Iupati (back/foot), center Joey Hunt (hip), offensive guard D.J. Fluker (shoulder), offensive guard Phil Haynes (ankle) and offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (illness) also were limited.

Safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring) was a full participant Friday.