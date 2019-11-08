“Family friend” who loaned money to Chase Young is an agent

Getty Images

College football exploits its players, giving them far less than fair value for their skills, abilities, time, and sacrifices. For that reason, college football players should take whatever they can get, whenever they can get it.

The problem, of course, is that the NCAA still maintains a set of rules that prohibits players from getting paid directly or indirectly. For the people who pay players, directly or indirectly, there are also potential problems.

The problems become potentially more significant when the person making the payment is an NFLPA-certified agent. Per a league source, the “family friend” who loaned money to Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is an NFLPA-certified agent.

Even though the money, according to Young, has been repaid, the mere act of extending the loan constitutes an apparent violation of applicable NFLPA regulations and Ohio law.

The NFLPA prohibits agents from “[p]roviding or offering money or any other thing of value to any player or prospective player to induce or encourage that player to utilize his/her services.” Ohio law provides that agents may not “[l]oan or advance money to an athlete or the family or friends of an athlete in connection with the recruitment or solicitation of the athlete.”

Thus, while this story will take certain potential twists and turns as it relates to Young, it also will take certain potential twists and turns as it relates to the agent. And it could end up being a bigger problem for the agent than for Young.