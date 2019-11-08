Former Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin back in jail for violating bond

Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin is back in jail after having his bond revoked.

According to Jake Harris of WFAA, Boykin was arrested on Wednesday for a violation of his bond that occurred on October 15. Boykin failed to charge his electronic monitoring device and the unit shut down multiple times.

The arrest is just the latest in a string of connected offenses. Boykin was charged with aggravated assault causing bodily harm after his girlfriend accused him of beating her during an incident in March 2018. In June, Boykin was arrested again and charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon and witness tampering.

Boykin has denied the domestic violence allegations.

Boykin has had other run-ins with the law as well, including an incident at the Alamo Bowl in 2016 where he received probation for resisting arrest after an initial charge of assaulting a police officer. He was then arrested twice in 11 days in 2017 for public intoxication and marijuana possession after a car he was riding in crashed into a bar. That incident led to a violation of his probation from the Alamo Bowl incident and another arrest.