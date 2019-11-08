Four Cowboys fined a total of $73,693 for their actions Monday night

AP

The Cowboys had 10 penalties for 104 yards on Monday night against the Giants. They have 639 yards in penalties this season, second only to Oakland. The Raiders went into Thursday night with 640 yards in penalties and had another 12 penalties for 97 yards against the Chargers.

Coach Jason Garrett was not happy with the team’s lack of discipline Monday night, and he addressed “it head on.”

“You can’t let your emotions get the best of you,” Garrett said. “You have to channel your emotions properly. You can’t let somebody else on another team take it down the road that you don’t want to go down and it hurts your team. So you just have to stay focused. You have to stay away from all the stuff that they’re trying to entice you into and focus and play football.”

The NFL was as unhappy with the Cowboys’ penalties as Garrett was.

Four Cowboys were fined a total $73,693 for actions against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Receiver Randall Cobb was docked $28,075 for a blindside block, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will lose $21,054 for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness fouls.

Safety Xavier Woods, the NFC’s defensive player of week, found his wallet $10,527 lighter for taunting, and linebacker Justin March was fined $14,037 for unnecessary roughness.

“We’ve had too many of those,” Garrett said of the 15-yard penalties. “. . .You have to distinguish between penalties that happen during the play that sometimes are understandable. Maybe you get out of position. Sometimes those things happen. It’s pro football. There are too many other kinds of penalties that we have. We just have to do a better job handling those situations.”