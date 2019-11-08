It feels like Philip Rivers and the Chargers are moving toward the end

Posted by Mike Florio on November 8, 2019, 11:01 AM EST
The first round of the 2004 draft brought three great quarterbacks to the NFL, and J.P. Losman. One of those great quarterbacks will be moving after this season. Another one could be, too.

With Eli Manning‘s departure from the Giants a foregone conclusion, the Philip Rivers train seems to be pulling into the station in L.A.

Even before Thursday night, the signs were there for a quarterback change. In recent years, the Chargers have flirted with the idea of drafting an eventual replacement. From a possible trade up for Marcus Mariota in 2015 to the potential selection of Deshaun Watson in 2017, the idea of moving on from Rivers has lingered for a while.

Rivers turns 38 a month from today. This year, his numbers are down from 2018. On Thursday night, he threw three interceptions — and two more that were overturned by penalty. With the game on the line, Rivers failed to complete a pass, going 0-for-7 with an interception.

While the blame extends beyond Rivers, especially since the Chargers had plenty of time and three timeouts to get in range for a potential game-winning field goal, the quarterback’s throws were grossly inaccurate. In hindsight, that could be the moment that the Chargers decided the time has come for change.

There’s another reason for the Chargers to make a change after the 2019 season. They’ll be moving into a new stadium next year, and they’ve had a hard time establishing a fan base in L.A. They need to consider adding players who will energize the franchise and, in turn, the pool of paying customers.

At quarterback, they should seriously consider making a run at Cam Newton, if he’s available in trade. If not Newton, they should consider trying to sign Tom Brady, who would definitely sell PSLs, tickets, and jerseys.

That doesn’t mean it’s over for Rivers. He’d be a great addition to a team like the Titans, which would be a real contender with better quarterback play. But it feels like it’s over for the Chargers and Rivers. Just like it’s over for the Giants and the quarterback who made a power play that kept him from being drafted and retained by the Chargers more than 15 years ago.

  1. Why should they go after Cam Newton? A running QB that can’t run anymore and always had problems throwing. If he was that good Carolina would just keep him.

  2. It would be funny if Brees lasted longer than Rivers, considering the Chargers gave up on Brees and drafted Rivers as his replacement

  4. I get what you’re saying, and it probably is time to move on.

    But Cam Newton? Too many reliability questions at this point. They can probably get him, but I don’t think he’ll help a whole lot.

    Brady? He’s going to retire a Patriot, stay retired, and raise little flag football playing models with Gisele. I’m willing to place a wager on this with anyone.

    So in essence – you’re right – but there’s still the serious question of who they can get to replace Rivers.

    Of course the more serious question is when are they moving back to San Diego. LA just isn’t going to work as hoped.

  8. It does look like Rivers has hit the career

    Still, Rivers has had a great career which as a rival fan I think is worthy of induction into the HOF. His prime years were wasted under a terrible HC in “Norv” Turner but he kept the Chargers competitive in the standings in most of the years that he played. If Rivers had played for another team then it’s likely that he would’ve won (or at least appeared in) one or more Super Bowls (as Drew Brees & Eli Manning who were originally drafted by the Chargers did).

  9. That performance was deplorable.

    Look at the offensive weapons this team has. They can’t have an inaccurate statue under center.

  12. Weren’t the Rams in the super bowl and nobody in L.A. cares? What make you think the Chargers will have any chance when nobody wants them there anyway?

    Cam Newton, huh? That’s funny. The most annoying presnap cadence in the NFL that only plays 30% of the season will sell tickets. Sure…

  13. At quarterback, they should seriously consider making a run at Cam Newton

    I must have missed something. Today is November 8th, not April 1st. I’d take Rivers over Cam any day.

  15. Rivers in the same boat as Eli and Flacco. They’re just too immobile for today’s NFL where defenders are bigger, stronger, and faster than ever before. Mobility and agility have become essential for QBs in today’s NFL. Rivers, Brady, Brees, Flacco, and Eli are a dying breed in the NFL. The Chargers will need to look to the future and draft a QB high in 2020.

  16. Why do you keep pushing the narrative that Tom Brady will play for another team next year? It’s almost as if the football press collectively are trying to write him out of New England.

    I, for one, hope he retires a Patriot, whenever that might be.

