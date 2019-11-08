Jacoby Brissett will be a game-time decision for Colts

Getty Images

The wait to find out who will start at quarterback for the Colts against the Dolphins is set to stretch to Sunday.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said on Friday that he will make a game-time decision about starting Jacoby Brissett. Brissett injured his knee in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and has been able to practice on a limited basis this week.

Reich said this week that he’s been encouraged by Brissett’s progress, but Brissett won’t be 100 percent come Sunday and the Colts will have to weigh the level of risk involved in playing him in that condition.

Brian Hoyer will get the start if Brissett can’t play. The team has until 4 p.m. on Saturday to promote Chad Kelly from the practice squad as a backup to Hoyer.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been ruled out with a calf injury for the second straight week. The wide receiver group will also be without Parris Campbell after he had hand surgery earlier this week.