Jaire Alexander lands on injury report, questionable to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Packers made a late addition to their injury report on Friday and it adds to the uncertainty about who they’ll have in the secondary against the Panthers.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was added to the report as a limited participant in practice because of a groin injury. He has been listed as questionable to play against Carolina.

Alexander has started all nine games this season. He has 30 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the season.

Alexander landed next to safety Adrian Amos on the injury report. Amos didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of a hamstring injury, but returned for limited work on Friday. He’s also listed as questionable for Sunday.