Jared Cook set to join Alvin Kamara in return to Saints lineup

Tight end Jared Cook wants better things in the second half of his first season with the Saints and he’ll be able to kick off the effort to get them without concern about an ankle injury.

Cook missed the team’s last two games because of the injury, but he was a full participant in practice all week and did not get an injury designation on Friday. That leaves him on track to play against the Falcons in a lineup that should also have running back Alvin Kamara back from his ankle injury.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is set to make it a trio of returning offensive players. Smith has not played since Week Five because of yet another ankle injury, but joined Cook and Kamara as full practice participants this week.

Cornerback Patrick Robinson was limited in practice by a hamstring injury. He’s been listed as questionable.