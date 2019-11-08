Lamar Jackson back at practice Friday

Getty Images

There may have been a moment or two on Thursday when the Bengals wondered if they might avoid facing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this weekend, but it never seemed likely he’d miss the game despite missing practice.

Jackson was sick on Thursday and missed practice for the first time this season as a result. Reports from Baltimore indicated there was little fear that he’d miss Sunday’s game and any lingering doubt about his availability likely evaporated on Friday.

Jackson is back on the field with the team on Friday to close out the practice week. His participation level will be noted later in the day, but participating at all is a strong sign that Jackson will be where he belongs this weekend.

Sunday’s game will be the second between the Bengals and Ravens this season. Jackson completed 21-of-33 passes for 236 passing yards and ran for 152 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore’s 23-17 win in Week Six.