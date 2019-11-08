Le’Veon Bell officially questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Jets feel good about Le'Veon Bell‘s availability for Sunday, but officially, they list him as questionable.

The running back went through another limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s work.

The Jets ruled out linebacker C.J. Mosley, who did not practice this week because of a groin injury.

Linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), offensive lineman Ryan Kalil (knee) and defensive back Darryl Roberts (calf) are doubtful.

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder), offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankle), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf), defensive lineman Steve McLendon (neck), receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and offensive lineman Brian Winters (knee/shoulder) are questionable.