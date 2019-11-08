Odell Beckham expects 2020 to be “the best year of my life”

Getty Images

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for Odell Beckham with a career-low 71.9 yards per game and only one touchdown. The Browns receiver said it hasn’t been the best of years either.

But he celebrated his 27th birthday Tuesday and is confident the next year will be better.

“Going through that year of 26 was one of the hardest challenges I’ve had so far and just to see where I’ve grown and knowing what I’ve wanted to do at 27 for the past three to four years, I’ve been saying 2020 is my year,’’ Beckham told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “2020 will be the best year of my life.’’

Beckham isn’t sure why 2020 will rank as the best year of his life. He just has a feeling.

“I just know it,’’ Beckham said. “I don’t know. I’ve been saying it for a long time.’’

Beckham then turned to Browns receiver Jarvis Landry for confirmation.

“Juice, what did I say, 2020?’’ Beckham said. “Seeing clearly, you know? I’ve just grown in life. New things are coming up for me. Just excited for it.’’

It repeated what Beckham wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week.

It doesn’t appear 2019 will end as Beckham had hoped, and he already is looking ahead to bigger and brighter things next year.