Panthers sign a corner, cut Bryan Cox Jr. again

Getty Images

The Panthers made a move to bolster their secondary Friday afternoon.

The team announced they promoted cornerback Cole Luke from the practice squad. To make room for him on the 53-man roster, they waived defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.

The Panthers opted for secondary depth with starting corner James Bradberry questionable this week with a groin injury. Luke, a former undrafted rookie from Notre Dame, has been with the Panthers since 2017, spending his rookie year on IR and the last two on the practice squad.

Cox was with them in camp, got arrested for speeding and possession of marijuana, was cut, and brought back when Kawann Short went on injured reserve.