Patrick Mahomes: No pain, no setbacks in practice

After the Chiefs announced that Patrick Mahomes will start on Sunday, Mahomes said he has felt good in practice this week.

Mahomes said he and Andy Reid are in agreement that he has looked ready to go on the practice field.

“I knew I had a chance once I talked to the doctors and they said as long as I was functioning well, moving well, I could play this week,” Mahomes said. “Coach Reid wanted me to still take it day by day, so I went out here and practiced and took the reps. I haven’t had any pain or any setbacks so I’m glad to be back out there.”

Mahomes, who suffered a knee injury three weeks ago against the Broncos, plans to wear a brace on the injured knee, so it’s possible that his mobility will be somewhat limited. But he thinks he’s good to go, and the Chiefs will have their MVP back in the fold.