Philip Rivers disappointed in himself after loss

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers both started and ended Thursday night’s game with interceptions, and he put the loss to the Raiders on himself.

Rivers said after the game that his interceptions on the Chargers’ first two drives, plus the last drive, on which the Chargers got plenty of chances because of Raiders penalties, were disappointing.

“The two [first-quarter] interceptions and then eight plays not getting anything” at the end of the game, Rivers said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’m disappointed I didn’t do a better job in those . . . spots especially.”

Rivers said his interception on a pass to Keenan Allen was a huge mistake.

“I just missed the throw to Keenan. He was wide open. I just missed it. It just sailed on me,” Rivers said.

It was one of the worst outings of Rivers’ career, and with the Chargers now at 4-6, it was a game that made it clear that this team is going nowhere.