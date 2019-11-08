Quandre Diggs: Lions wanted to “control voices in the locker room”

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 8, 2019, 7:53 AM EST
When the Lions traded starting safety Quandre Diggs, it created some dismay and anger in the locker room there.

For his part, Diggs believes that internal dynamics led directly to his being shipped to the Seahawks.

Diggs told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press he thought his personality was the reason the Lions got rid of him.

I think it was more of just a control thing,” Diggs said. “Them wanting to control the locker room. Control the locker room, control voices in the locker room.”

The Lions got a 2020 fifth-rounder for Diggs and a 2021 seventh, so it’s not as if moving him yielded a bounty they couldn’t turn down. And the team has said it was about creating opportunities for younger players, but the 26-year-old team captain had just signed an extension the year before, so he suspected it wasn’t about his play.

Asked about his relationship with coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn, Diggs replied: “It is what it is.”

“Like I say, I don’t have no ill will towards anybody, but at the end of the day, I’m at a new organization that respects the players, they respect your personality and the people that you are,” Diggs said. “I’m just happy about my situation. Those guys, they do what they do, (what) they feel like what’s best for the organization. I don’t fault them, but at the end of the day, I’m good where I’m at.”

Diggs referred to the deal as a “head-scratcher,” and he’s far from alone in that sentiment. Without getting into the specifics, he made it clear there were some differences of opinion regarding leadership, and as a result he found a new address in midseason.

12 responses to “Quandre Diggs: Lions wanted to “control voices in the locker room”

  3. He seemed to think it a surprise when it happened, or at least that is what he said. Now I believe that all of us get a better idea of why it happened.

    Is it me, or maybe was AB turning into such a cancer prove to be a bit of the straw that broke the camel’s back with regards to the whole talent will outweigh the baggage thing?

  4. the lions traded their 4th best Safety, who was making the 4th most a year on that defense, don’t get mad play your game, its business nothing personal. Should focus on tackling not the business side of it.

  8. Diggs biggest issue was he let money take the chip off his shoulder that made him a good player. There was talk in camp that he wasn’t the same aggressive intense player he was previously . The Lions thought once the season started he would return to form but he didn’t . He missed tackles wasn’t being aggressive and played himself off the team . The Lions and Quinn gave him an $18M with $9M guaranteed contract that his play this year wasn’t deserving of considering that his base salary goes from $1.5M this year to $5M next year . Diggs attitude did get him traded but not because of the Lions wanting to control him it was because he thought he didn’t have to work as hard as he did in the past and didn’t like the coaches pointing it out to him . Diggs won’t be on Seattle’s roster next year if he continues play like he did this year in Detroit with his I don’t need no stinking coaching attitude .

  9. akira1971 says:
    November 8, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Reality check: Diggs was ranked 61st on PFF at safety – not good for someone about to make $7 million next year.
    ———————————————————————————-
    Real head-scratcher, isn’t it? Must be some elaborate conspiracy to explain Detroit’s move, it couldn’t just be that he was not playing up to his contract.

  10. What is it about those that get plucked off the Belichick tree to take on GM or HC responsibilities fail time and time again? When will those doing the hiring figure this out..pretty obvious…..

  11. Seahawks An organization that respects their players ? lol , ask Sherman , Bennett and Thomas about that.

