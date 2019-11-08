Russell Okung has strained groin; Sam Tevi undergoes surgery

Getty Images

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung left the game after Philip Rivers‘ first interception. Although the team listed him as questionable to return, Okung remained on the sideline.

He played only seven snaps in the loss to the Raiders, and Rivers took a beating with right tackle Sam Tevi also out.

Okung underwent an MRI on his injured groin Friday, and results revealed a strain, coach Anthony Lynn said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Lynn characterized Okung as “questionable” for next week.

Tevi underwent surgery Friday to remove cartilage from his knee, Lynn said, but Tevi is not done for the season.

Rivers took five sacks and five other quarterback hits Thursday night. He also threw three interceptions and fumbled, though the Chargers recovered the fumble.