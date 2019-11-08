Steelers add JuJu Smith-Schuster to injury report, list him as questionable

Getty Images

The Steelers already know they won’t have running backs James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell Jr. (knee), having ruled out both Friday.

They also will play without fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) and offensive guard Ramon Foster (concussion).

The Steelers hope to have receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The team added Smith-Schuster to its injury report Friday with a toe injury. They list him as questionable after he went through a limited practice.

He originally injured his toe in the season opener and tweaked it in Week Four. But Smith-Schuster has not missed a game even when the Steelers listed him as questionable.

Smith-Schuster has played 83.3 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps.

He has 33 catches for 459 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The rest of the Steelers receiving corps has 117 career catches, according to Chris Adamski of Trib Total Media reports. Smith-Schuster made 111 catches last season.

The Steelers have only five receivers on their active roster after releasing Donte Moncrief last week.