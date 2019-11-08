Trent Williams: “The bridge has definitely been burned”

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 8, 2019, 9:02 AM EST
Washington closed the door on Trent Williams returning this season by putting him on the non-football injury list yesterday.

But according to Williams, the door, the road leading up to it, and everything else was already ablaze well before then.

Williams told Mike Jones of USA Today that he wants to play again, but knows it’s not likely to be in his current place of employment.

“I feel like everything has run its course,” Williams said. “I mean, I do want to play football still and I’m not a free agent until after the 2020 season, so who knows. But the bridge has definitely been burned, and any efforts now, basically are, in my opinion, pretty much just CYA.”

Williams stayed away this offseason, amid concerns about his medical care for a tumor on his head. Since then, the team has requested a third-party investigation of the care he received, which only deepened the divide.

“If I felt like they were genuine, I’d be all for it,” Williams said. “They’re not doing it to find out what went wrong. They’re doing it to cover their butts.

“Mine isn’t the only situation they got wrong. There are a lot of situations they could have looked into. Why didn’t they do it before now? Why didn’t they do it in Colt [McCoy’s] case? [McCoy needed multiple surgeries to repair his broken leg] And they keep putting out these false reports. That’s never helpful. I just feel like regardless of what the findings of the investigation are, they’re going to try to find a way to paint me negatively and make themselves look better.”

Williams also said he thought recent leaks and stories about him were planted by the organization, out of a desire to make him look greedy. He acknowledges there were talks about a new contract at one point, but that wasn’t the reason for his unhappiness.

“I had a lot of anger about my situation,” Williams said. “I felt like they could have worked something out if they really wanted me. But the breaking point was how things played out with my health and how I felt like I was mistreated. I put this organization first for so long, but they never took it seriously, and I do stand for something, and I felt like it’s not just a stand for me, but for future players as well. Because let’s be honest, they’ve got a bad track record.”

Williams is likely to be traded this offseason, but the team had chances to do that this year, making it look like a spite-driven decision.

17 responses to “Trent Williams: “The bridge has definitely been burned”

  1. Unlike some other players who receive an endless amount of ink, while all they have to say is bizarre and/or unintelligible, Williams seems very believable. His words are well chosen. His ideas seem well thought through. His objections seem very reasonable.
    If it all a matter of “who said what and when” I am much more likely to believe a guy like this and root for him I will my team could find a way to get him this off season.

  6. One of the worst run franchises in any of the 4 major sports. Snyder is a horrible owner and is just scamming the Redskins fans for every dime he can take from them.

  11. Bob. Just Bob. says:
    November 8, 2019 at 9:23 am
    Trent Williams may literally be the biggest baby in the world.

    Are you kidding me man!! The Redskins cared more about him playing than health (Tumor). You’d be a little upset to.

  12. Here’s a guy who is demanding a nanny state from the NFL. He should blame the union more then anything else. Hey you know anytime a team advises a player to do something they run immediately to the union and their agents to get their advice.
    Could have gone to a derm specialist and got a biopsy, it takes like two minutes to do and would have known the situation years ago. Letting it grow? Letting it grow and seeing it grow everyday and its the Skins fault. BS

  14. The Washington R organization has to be the worst in all of sports. How dysfunctional! They had trade offers and passed. There are handful of NFL ownerships that are abysmal. The NFL needs to find a way to force out those owners. Unfortunately for the fans no matter how many coaches, GMs, or QBs these organizations cycle through, a bad owner will trump all. That’s why these bad organizations seem to remain stuck at the bottom. I am looking at you Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and NY Jets. Just look how hard it’s been for Dallas to overcome JJ.

  15. “Mine isn’t the only situation they got wrong.” “They’re going to try to find a way to paint me negatively and make themselves look better.” “Let’s be honest, they’ve got a bad track record.”

    Truth, truth, and truth. Keep speaking it, Trent. And see if you can get Bruce fired in the process.

  16. It was probably mentioned to him to seek further care. Patient’s are often told to follow up and don’t do it. Maybe he expected them to do it all for him. It’s unclear of this is the case. One thing for sure is that he’ll never play for the Redskins again. This has been known for a year. It’s correct to say that this organization is inept and out of touch at this point. The only thing that could save this team is a sale.

