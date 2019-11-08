Week 10 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the 49ers and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Lions at Bears

The Lions listed QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) as questionable, but he said this week that he’s fine. DE Da'shawn Hand (ankle), S Miles Killebrew (concussion) and S Tracy Walker (knee) have all been ruled out for this weekend. G Joe Dahl (ankle), DT Mike Daniels (foot), G Graham Glasgow (back), DT Damon Harrison (groin, not injury related), P Sam Martin (abdomen), DE Romeo Okwara (groin) and DT A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) are all considered questionable.

DT Eddie Goldman (thigh) is the lone questionable player for the Bears. LB Isaiah Irving (quadricep) has been ruled out.

Ravens at Bengals

The Ravens listed QB Lamar Jackson (illness) as questionable after he returned for a limited practice Friday, but all signs point to him playing on Sunday. WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh), DT Daylon Mack (knee, hip), WR Chris Moore (thumb), T Ronnie Stanley (knee), S Earl Thomas (not injury related, knee) and G Marshal Yanda (illness) are also listed as questionable.

T Cordy Glenn (concussion) may be in the Bengals lineup for the first time this year after being listed as questionable. WR A.J. Green (ankle) won’t be as he’s been ruled out again. CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and G Alex Redmond (knee, ankle) are also out.

Bills at Browns

The Bills have no players with injury designations this week.

The Browns ruled out S Eric Murray (knee) and DE Olivier Vernon (knee). T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Damarious Randall (hamstring) and TE Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) are listed as questionable.

Chiefs at Titans

The big news for the Chiefs is that QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) is set to start after missing the last two games. DE Frank Clark (neck), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) and CB Kendall Fuller (thumb) all have a shot to return after being listed as questionable. T Eric Fisher (groin) and DE Alex Okafor (ankle) have been ruled out.

Titans WR Corey Davis (hip) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. LB Jayon Brown (groin), DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder) and TE Delanie Walker (ankle) will definitely miss the game.

Falcons at Saints

QB Matt Ryan (ankle) will start for the Falcons as they return from the bye. CB Desmond Trufant (toe) is listed as questionable while DE John Cominsky (ankle), C Wes Schweitzer (concussion) and RB Ito Smith (neck) have been ruled out.

The Saints listed CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) as questionable with everyone else, including RB Alvin Kamara (ankle), set to go on Sunday.

Giants at Jets

TE Evan Engram (foot), C Jon Halapio (hamstring) and WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) are out for the Giants this weekend. T Mike Remmers (back) is likely to miss the game as well after being listed as doubtful.

Jets RB Le'Veon Bell (knee, ankle) is listed as questionable, but all indications are that he will play. TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) carries the same tag and expectation. LB C.J. Mosley (groin) remains out while LB Neville Hewitt (knee, neck), C Ryan Kalil (knee) and CB Darryl Roberts (calf) are listed as doubtful to play. DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), LB Jordan Jenkins (calf), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and G Brian Winters (knee, shoulder) round out the questionable contingent.

Cardinals at Buccaneers

DE Zach Allen (neck), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) and RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) are out for the Cardinals. T Justin Murray (knee), LB Terrell Suggs (hamstring) and S Deionte Thompson (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Buccaneers ruled out CB Carlton Davis (hip), LB Carl Nassib (groin) and LB Anthony Nelson (hamstring). Everyone else on their 53-man roster is healthy enough to play.

Dolphins at Colts

S Reshad Jones (chest) and CB Ken Webster (ankle) are out for the Dolphins. C Evan Boehm (hip), DT Davon Godchaux (shoulder), C Daniel Kilgore (knee) and DE Avery Moss (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Colts say QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) will be a game-time decision after a week of limited practices. WR Parris Campbell (hand) and WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) won’t be on hand to catch anyone’s passes. Cornerbacks CB Pierre Desir (hamstring) and Quincy Wilson (shoulder) join Brissett in the questionable category.

Panthers at Packers

Panthers T Greg Little (concussion) is out again this weekend. CB James Bradberry (groin) and DE Vernon Butler (back) are listed as questionable.

The Packers added CB Jaire Alexander (groin) to the injury report on Friday and listed him as questionable. S Adrian Amos (hamstring) also has a questionable tag and TE Robert Tonyan (hip) is listed as doubtful.

Rams at Steelers

WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) returned to practice Friday, but has been ruled out for the Rams. LB Bryce Hager (shoulder) is also out and WR JoJo Natson (illness) is listed as questionable.

Steelers RB James Conner (shoulder) will miss his second straight game and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot) is listed as questionable after a Friday addition to the injury report. G Ramon Foster (concussion), RB Roosevelt Nix (knee) and RB Benny Snell (knee) are also out for Pittsburgh.

Vikings at Cowboys

The Vikings ruled DT Linval Joseph (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (groin) and WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) out for Sunday night’s game. CB Trae Waynes (ankle, not injury related) and DE Stephen Weatherly (groin) are listed as questionable.

WR Amari Cooper (knee, ankle) returned to practice Friday and the Cowboys listed him as questionable. T Cameron Fleming (calf) has been ruled out.