49ers don’t expect Trent Taylor back this year

Getty Images

The 49ers had been waiting for receiver Trent Taylor to return from injured reserve this year. He won’t be.

On Saturday, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Taylor will not be emerging from IR, due to an infection that developed in his surgically-repaired foot.

Shanahan said that, due to the infection, he doesn’t expect Taylor to return at all in 2019.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Taylor appeared in 15 games as a rookie and 14 last year. He has 69 career receptions or 645 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers currently have six receivers on the roster, with newcomer Emmanuel Sanders quickly emerging as the best of the bunch.