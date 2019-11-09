Adam Gase on Jamal Adams: Media making it bigger than it was

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams was so upset the team considered trading him that he wouldn’t speak to General Manager Joe Douglas or coach Adam Gase. But now everyone is back on the same page, and Gase says it was never as bad as it sounded.

Asked on Friday about talking to Adams, Gase told reporters that he didn’t consider the situation a significant concern, even if others did.

“Yeah, I feel like you guys are making it a little bigger than what it was,” Gase said. “We talked Sunday, we talked Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. For me, I was moved on. I told him, I was like, ‘Man, just keep trying to lead and play well. Do everything you can to help us win.'”

The reality, however, is that it was Adams who made it a big deal when he said Douglas “went behind my back” to try to trade him after Adams thought they had all agreed he was in the team’s long term plans. The media only made the story as big as Adams made it.